SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang WB, Jia FF, Liu BP, Li Q, Jia CX. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 152: e106771.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2024.106771

PMID

38581769

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substantial evidence indicates that experiencing physical abuse and neglect during childhood significantly elevates the likelihood of developing depression in adulthood. Nevertheless, there remains a dearth of understanding regarding the mechanisms underpinning this correlation.

OBJECTIVE: In this study, we aimed to examine the associations of childhood physical abuse and physical neglect with depression using follow-up data from UK Biobank and quantified the contribution of smoking, insomnia, and BMI in these associations. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTINGS: This study included 144,704 participants (64,168 men and 80,536 women) from UK Biobank, most of whom were white (97 %).

METHODS: Physical abuse and physical neglect were measured using two items of Childhood Trauma Screener (CTS). Data on the incidence of depression were obtained from primary care, hospital inpatient records, self-reported medical conditions, and death registries. We used a sequential mediation analysis based on the "g-formula" approach to explore the individual and joint effects of potential mediators.

RESULTS: The depression incidence rate was 1.85 per 1000 person-years for men and 2.83 per 1000 person-years for women, respectively.

RESULTS of Cox proportional risk regression showed that physical abuse (HRs: 1.39-1.53, P < 0.001) and physical neglect (HRs: 1.43-1.60, P < 0.001) are associated with depression. Smoking, insomnia, and BMI together mediated 3 %-26 % of the associations.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings contribute to our understanding of how physical abuse and physical neglect influence depression. Furthermore, a more effective reduction in the burden of depression can be achieved by managing modifiable mediators.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Physical abuse; Physical neglect; Sequential mediation analysis; UK Biobank

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print