Lee J, Phu S, Lord SR, Okubo Y. Gait Posture 2024; 110: 129-137.

10.1016/j.gaitpost.2024.03.009

38581933

OBJECTIVE: To examine whether immersive virtual reality (VR) can improve balance, gait, mobility and fear of falling in older people. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, ProQuest Central (Engineering and Computer Science) and reference lists of included articles. STUDY SELECTION: Randomised controlled trials that administered immersive VR training and assessed balance, gait and mobility outcomes in older adults without neurological disorders (mean age ≥ 65). Primary outcomes were standing balance (e.g. postural sway), multi-item balance scales (e.g. Berg Balance Scale), gait (e.g. gait speed) and mobility (e.g. Timed Up and Go test). Secondary outcomes comprised measures of enjoyment, fear of falling, adherence (e.g. dropout rate), feasibility/usability and adverse effects (e.g. motion sickness).

RESULTS: Meta-analyses showed that immersive VR training significantly improved standing balance (SMD: 0.51, 95% CI:.15, 0.86, p = 0.005, I(2) = 28% - 3 studies, n = 79) and performance on the Berg Balance Scale (MD: 2.36, 95% CI: 1.17, 3.56, p=0.0001, I(2)=0% - 4 studies, n = 190). No significant improvement in gait, mobility or fear of falling was found. Subgroup analyses revealed higher training doses (≥4.5 total hours) and VR interventions using non-head mounted displays were more likely to improve standing balance. No meta-analyses were conducted for enjoyment, adherence, feasibility/usability and adverse events.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate immersive VR has beneficial effects on balance, but not gait, mobility or fear of falling. Further research is required to examine these outcomes in trials that also include quantitative measurements of enjoyment, adherence, clinical feasibility, usability and adverse effects.


Accidental falls; Aged; Fall prevention; Gait; Immersive virtual reality; Meta-analysis; Mobility; Postural balance; Rehabilitation; Systematic review

