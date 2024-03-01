|
Citation
Lee J, Phu S, Lord SR, Okubo Y. Gait Posture 2024; 110: 129-137.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38581933
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To examine whether immersive virtual reality (VR) can improve balance, gait, mobility and fear of falling in older people. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, PsycINFO, ProQuest Central (Engineering and Computer Science) and reference lists of included articles. STUDY SELECTION: Randomised controlled trials that administered immersive VR training and assessed balance, gait and mobility outcomes in older adults without neurological disorders (mean age ≥ 65). Primary outcomes were standing balance (e.g. postural sway), multi-item balance scales (e.g. Berg Balance Scale), gait (e.g. gait speed) and mobility (e.g. Timed Up and Go test). Secondary outcomes comprised measures of enjoyment, fear of falling, adherence (e.g. dropout rate), feasibility/usability and adverse effects (e.g. motion sickness).
Keywords
Accidental falls; Aged; Fall prevention; Gait; Immersive virtual reality; Meta-analysis; Mobility; Postural balance; Rehabilitation; Systematic review