Abstract

The aim of this study was to evaluate the incidence and patterns of maxillofacial fractures and the demographic characteristics of associated head and neck injuries. This single-center retrospective cohort study was conducted at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of King Abdullah University Hospital (KAUH) in Irbid, northern Jordan. The data was obtained from the electronic clinical records of all patients in whom maxillofacial fractures and associated head and neck injuries were confirmed. During the five-year period captured by this retrospective study, 481 patients with 1026 maxillofacial fractures (equivalent to 2.13 fractures per patient) were treated. The sample comprised of 369 (76.7%) males and 112 (23.3%) females, resulting in a male/female ratio of 3.3:1. Majority of the patients were in the 21-30 age group and RTA was the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures, accounting for 299 (62.1%) of the analyzed cases. In 316 cases, maxillary fractures were accompanied by associated injuries, 132 (41.77%) of which were intracranial lesions, 80 (25.32%) were skull fractures, and 59 (18.67%) were cervical spine injuries. Based on the obtained data, it can be concluded that the high occurrence of RTA emphasizes the significance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, as individuals who have suffered serious head and neck injuries as a result of maxillofacial trauma may experience potentially fatal consequences. Thus, management for patients with maxillofacial fractures and concomitant traumas should be multidisciplinary and coordinated.

