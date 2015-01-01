Abstract

AIM: People who have depression experience a maelstrom of emotion as they attempt to understand what is happening to them. While the experience has been quite extensively documented in adults and older individuals, there is a great deal less information available about adolescent depression experiences and reactions. The purpose of this study was to investigate the experiences of Thai-adolescents suffering from depression.



DESIGN: Interpretative phenomenological analysis.



METHOD: Fourteen adolescents were recruited from a secondary school in Chiangrai province, Thailand. Semi-structured interviews were carried out. Interviews were analysed using interpretative phenomenological analysis.



RESULTS: The following four themes were identified: (1) struggling to make sense of their situation, (2) feeling down and withdrawing, (3) contemplating self-harm and (4) therapy as a last choice. The results point to the continuing significance of promoting psychoeducation for Thai-adolescents with depression as well as parents, school nurses and health providers while eliminating stigma.

