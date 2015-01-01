|
Citation
Reangsing C, Pitchalard K, Moonpanane K, Wimolphan P. Nurs. Open 2024; 11(4): e2161.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38581165
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: People who have depression experience a maelstrom of emotion as they attempt to understand what is happening to them. While the experience has been quite extensively documented in adults and older individuals, there is a great deal less information available about adolescent depression experiences and reactions. The purpose of this study was to investigate the experiences of Thai-adolescents suffering from depression.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; depression; experience; interpretative phenomenological analysis