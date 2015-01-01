Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a pervasive issue that can occur in any setting, including among nursing students and within the nursing profession. Faculty members have a vital role in resolving bullying.



OBJECTIVES: To examine the nursing faculty members' responses to incidents of bullying within two nursing institutions in Pangasinan.



DESIGN: Descriptive- comparative design. SETTINGS: Two Colleges of Nursing in a city in Pangasinan, Philippines. PARTICIPANTS: Nursing students from first to fourth year BS Nursing students.



METHODS: An online survey was the main tool in this study, Lynch formula was utilized to calculate the sample size. There are 458 nursing students who participated in this study. Frequency, percentage, mean, standard deviation, one-way ANOVA, and t-test were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: It was revealed that faculty members sometimes address bullying by group discussion (M = 3.26, SD = 1.27), and they almost never utilized non-intervention in bullying (M = 2.33, SD = 0.85). There is a variation in terms of group discussion with a one-way ANOVA score of F (2, 455) = 3.22, p = 0.04, when faculty members are grouped according to their degrees. Regarding the difference between the faculty members' responses to bullying when grouped according to gender, there is a significant difference between male and female for mediation (t(457) = 2.10, p = 0.04), group discussion (t(457) = 2.79, p = 0.01), victim support (t(457) = 2.54, p = 0.01), and disciplinary methods (t(457) = 2.66, p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: The study emphasizes the complex nature of tackling bullying among nursing students. It highlights the efficacy of several solutions used by faculty members, such as group discussions, mediation, victim assistance, and disciplinary measures. The findings indicate that a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics involved in addressing bullying is necessary. This understanding highlights the significance of a cooperative and compassionate strategy that includes all individuals involved in the educational setting. It is clear that a standardized approach may not be enough, and customized techniques that take into account the particular circumstances and requirements of the persons involved are essential.

