Nabayinda J, Witte SS, Kizito S, Nanteza F, Nsubuga E, Sensoy Bahar O, Nabunya P, Ssewamala FM. Soc. Sci. Med. 2024; 348: e116846.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38581814
Women engaged in sex work (WESW) are at heightened risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) compared to women in the general population. This study examines the impact of an economic empowerment intervention on IPV among WESW in Southern Uganda. We used data from 542 WESW in Southern Uganda recruited from 19 HIV hotspots between June 2019 and March 2020. Eligible participants were 18+ years old, engaged in sex work-defined as vaginal or anal sexual intercourse in exchange for money, alcohol, or other goods, reported at least one episode of unprotected sexual intercourse in the past 30 days with a paying, casual, or regular sexual partner (spouse, main partner). We analyzed data collected at baseline, 6, and 12months of follow up. To examine the impact of the intervention on IPV, separate mixed-effects logistic regression models were run for each type of IPV (physical, emotional, and sexual) as experienced by participants in the last 90 days.
Language: en
Intimate partner violence; Poverty; Sex work; Uganda; Women engaged in sex work