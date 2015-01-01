Abstract

Women engaged in sex work (WESW) are at heightened risk of experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV) compared to women in the general population. This study examines the impact of an economic empowerment intervention on IPV among WESW in Southern Uganda. We used data from 542 WESW in Southern Uganda recruited from 19 HIV hotspots between June 2019 and March 2020. Eligible participants were 18+ years old, engaged in sex work-defined as vaginal or anal sexual intercourse in exchange for money, alcohol, or other goods, reported at least one episode of unprotected sexual intercourse in the past 30 days with a paying, casual, or regular sexual partner (spouse, main partner). We analyzed data collected at baseline, 6, and 12months of follow up. To examine the impact of the intervention on IPV, separate mixed-effects logistic regression models were run for each type of IPV (physical, emotional, and sexual) as experienced by participants in the last 90 days.



RESULTS show that the intervention was efficacious in reducing emotional and physical IPV as evidenced by a statistically significant intervention main effect for emotional IPV, χ(2)(1) = 5.96, p = 0.015, and a significant intervention-by-time interaction effect for physical IPV, χ(2)(2) = 13.19, p < 0.001. To qualify the intervention impact on physical IPV, pairwise comparisons showed that participants who received the intervention had significantly lower levels of physical IPV compared to those in the control group at six months (contrasts = -0.12 (95% CI: -0.22, -0.02), p = 0.011). The intervention, time, and intervention-by-time main effects for sexual IPV were not statistically significant. Our findings suggest economic empowerment interventions as viable strategies for reducing emotional IPV among WESW. However, it is also essential to understand the role of interventions in addressing other forms of IPV especially for key populations at high risk of violence, HIV, and STI. The study was registered at ClinicalTrials.gov, ID: NCT03583541.

Language: en