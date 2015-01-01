Abstract

The remnants from Hurricane Ida in September 2021 caused unprecedented rainfall and inland flooding in New York City (NYC) and resulted in many immediate deaths. We reviewed death records (electronic death certificates and medical examiner reports) to systematically document the circumstances of death and demographics of decedents to inform injury prevention and climate adaptation actions for future extreme precipitation events. There were 14 Ida-related injury deaths in NYC, of which 13 (93%) were directly caused by Ida, and 1 (7%) was indirectly related. Most decedents were Asian (71%) and foreign-born (71%). The most common circumstance of death was drowning in unregulated basement apartments (71%). Themes that emerged from the death records review included the suddenness of flooding, inadequate exits, nighttime risks, and multiple household members were sometimes affected. These deaths reflect interacting housing and climate crises, and their disproportionate impact on disadvantaged populations needing safe and affordable housing. Climate adaptation actions, such as improving stormwater management infrastructure, informing residents about flood risk, implementing Federal Emergency Management Agency recommendations to make basements safer, and expanding emergency notification measures can mitigate risk. As climate change increases extreme precipitation events, multi-layered efforts are needed to keep residents safe.

Language: en