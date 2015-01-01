SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qi S, Lin B, Deng Y, Chen X, Fang Y. IEEE Trans. Vehicular Tech. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/TVT.2024.3384570

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) play a crucial role in Maritime Search and Rescue (MSAR), contributing to the improvement of rescue efficiency and reduction of casualties. Typically, UAVs equipped with cameras collect data from disaster areas and transmit it to the shore-based rescue command centers. By deploying Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) servers, UAVs can pre-process video footage to reduce data transmission volume, thus reducing transmission delays. However, the limited computational capacity and energy of UAVs pose significant challenges to the efficiency of UAV-assisted MSAR systems. To address these problems, in this paper, we investigate a multi-UAV assisted MSAR system consisting of multiple Surveillance UAVs (S-UAVs) and a Relay UAV (R-UAV). Then, we formulate a joint optimization problem to minimize the maximum total latency among all S-UAVs via jointly making the computing offloading decisions, R-UAV deployment, and the association between a S-UAV and rescue targets while ensuring that all targets are monitored by S-UAVs. Since the formulated optimization problem is typically hard to solve due to its non-convexity, we propose an effective iterative algorithm by breaking it into three sub-problems. Numerical simulation results show the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm with various performance parameters.


Language: en

Keywords

Autonomous aerial vehicles; computing offloading; Delays; disaster area surveillance; Disasters; edge computing; Optimization; Real-time systems; Streaming media; Task analysis; UAV

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print