Abstract

The private submarine industry has witnessed significant growth, offering unique opportunities for exploration and adventure. However, it faces distinctive challenges in the realms of private submersible passenger contracts, liability, safety standards, and risk management. This paper explores these critical aspects and their relevance in the wake of the recent "Titan" incident, a sobering reminder of the pressing need for regulatory enhancements and safety measures within the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of private submersible passenger contracts, shedding light on existing legal regulations, their applicability, and limitations. It advocates for contract revisions that ensure clarity, protect passenger rights, and effectively allocate liability. Furthermore, the research underscores the paramount importance of stringent safety standards and comprehensive risk management practices in the private submarine sector. The "Titan" incident serves as a poignant backdrop, emphasizing the severe consequences of inadequacies in these areas. The paper calls for the establishment of industry-wide standards, improvements in accident investigation capabilities, and a refined approach to risk management encompassing risk assessment, early warning mechanisms, and efficient risk disposal plans. In essence, this study aims to contribute to a safer and more regulated private submarine industry, enabling responsible exploration while safeguarding passenger rights and well-being.

Language: en