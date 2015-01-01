Abstract

In the swiftly advancing landscape of technology, the era of the Internet is quietly fading away, assuming an increasingly pivotal role in people's lives. As individuals flock to the virtual realm, actively participating in shaping the network environment, complexities arise. The network environment becomes a dynamic space marked by the constant impact of false news and network violence, transforming the Internet from a center of information exchange into a breeding ground for malevolence. This prompts a critical examination of the nexus between fake news and cyber violence, raising questions about how different types of false information influence online violence. This study introduces various fake news typologies and elucidates the concepts of fake news and cyber violence, analyzing the role of false information in the emergence of cyber violence. A concise review of relevant literature underscores the correlation between cyber violence and fake news. The article aims to stimulate contemplation on enhancing the current network environment and reducing the propagation of false information and cyber violence. Additionally, it proposes insights to foster a healthier online ecosystem and advocates for collective efforts to mitigate the impact of misinformation and cyber violence on society.

