Abstract

In today's society, cyberbullying has become a pressing social issue, causing significant impacts on victims and the broader community. This research aims to comprehensively understand and address the problem of cyberbullying to minimize its harm to individuals and society. The paper employs various methods and analytical frameworks such as legal interpretation, literature review, and comparative analysis. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the definitions and manifestations of cyberbullying and the legal obstacles encountered by victims during the process of seeking redress and protecting their rights. Drawing insights from international experiences, proposing targeted legal recommendations, and discussing the balance between criminal and civil regulations, this paper presents a multifaceted and unique analysis for the legal regulation of cyberbullying. The findings reveal that the current legal framework addressing cyberbullying has its shortcomings and requires further refinement. In the conclusion, this paper summarizes its main discoveries, highlighting the complexity of regulating cyberbullying legally. It suggests three approaches for enhancement, including learning from international cyberbullying legal practices, introducing targeted laws, and balancing criminal and civil regulations under cyberbullying in China. This paper hopes these methods will provide valuable insights for policymakers and the legal community to formulate more effective legal norms on cyberbullying, ensuring social safety and stability, and offering fresh perspectives and considerations for the legal research and practice of cyberbullying issues.

