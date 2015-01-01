Abstract

Acts of violence in film and television refer to behaviors that cause physical or mental harm to people or animals in film and television, which can be classified into acts of violence with cause and padding and simple acts of violence. Movie and television violence has an important significance and role in contemporary society and culture, which can not only reflect and criticize the problems and contradictions of real society but also satisfy and regulate the audience's psychological and emotional needs. Based on Violent Catharsis Theory, this paper takes Kill Bill, Joker, Inglourious Basterds, and Killing Eve as the research samples, and compares and analyzes the effects of film and television violence on the audience's value shaping in terms of the two types of violent acts with causes and padding and simple violent acts. The findings of this paper show that different types of movie and television violence have different effects on the audience's value shaping and that violent acts with reasons and padding are more likely to arouse the audience's empathy and understanding, while simple violent acts are more likely to arouse the audience's sense of excitement and entertainment.

