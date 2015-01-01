Abstract

This paper studies the matching relationship between the psychological needs of the elderly and the interior design of smart elderly care. Through literature review and empirical research, the characteristics of the psychological needs of the elderly and the principles and methods of intelligent elderly care interior design are analyzed. The study found that the psychological needs of the elderly are related to the interior design of smart elderly care, and meeting the psychological needs of the elderly can improve their quality of life and happiness. On this basis, the optimization strategy of intelligent elderly care interior design based on the psychological needs of the elderly is proposed. This study is of great significance for improving the quality of life of the elderly and promoting the development of intelligent interior design for the elderly.

