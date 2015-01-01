Abstract

Domestic violence is a problem all over the world. The harm of domestic violence is very great. It not only destroys family harmony and marital relationship, but also has great harm to the future development of children. Children who witness parental violence also tend to behave more violently. This paper mainly collates the research on children's behavior after witnessing domestic violence for half a century, and finds that there is less research on an individual violence after witnessing domestic violence. Therefore, this paper summarizes the characteristics and impact of children's externalized behavior problems and focuses on their causes, and finds that the causes of these problems can be summarized as reduction of attachment, emotional regulation, attitude towards violence and social learning theory. The research results can improve researchers' understanding of the impact of witnessing parental violence on individual violent behavior and its mechanism, and provide theoretical support for intervention programs to reduce individual violent behavior.

