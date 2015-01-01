Abstract

Network violence is not a legal concept, in the existing laws and regulations and normative documents, guiding documents lack of connotation and extension of the concept of network violence provisions, also lack of a normative way to list. This paper analyzes the characteristics of network violence, studies the applicable charges and criminal standards, as well as the regulation of criminal law on network violence. First of all, cyber violence has specific characteristics, including anonymity, dissemination and aggression. Secondly, for different types of cyber violence, different charges and criminal standards should be adopted in order to better punish criminal acts. Finally, criminal law can play an important role in regulating cyber violence. Clear legal provisions and corresponding penalties can effectively deter cyber violence. Therefore, this paper puts forward suggestions to further strengthen the regulation of network violence in criminal law. With scientific legislation as the core, it puts forward ideas such as adding the charges of network violence c rime, reasonable classification and different sentencing, and including the crime of network violence in public prosecution.

Language: en