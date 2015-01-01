Abstract

School violence in South Korea is a pressing issue, surpassing the severity seen in many other countries. In an effort to address this problem, South Korea has turned to various movies and dramas to raise awareness and advocate for the prohibition of school violence. The Glory, a recent popular Korean series on Netflix, delves into the harrowing tale of a victim enduring school violence and seeking retribution. This research aims to dissect how The Glory portrays and sheds light on the issue of school violence, providing a clearer perspective on the current situation of school violence in Korea. Drawing upon cinematic and television dramas, as well as existing literature, this study seeks to gather information and ultimately provide insights into the problem at hand. Through a comprehensive examination, it becomes evident that in Korea, the entrenchment of plutocracy plays a pivotal role in the prevalence of school violence. Korea's economy heavily relies on conglomerate companies, and the nexus between Korean chaebol and the government is undeniable, wielding immeasurable power. Consequently, the influence of these conglomerates extends to the realm of school violence. This research contributes to a deeper understanding of the relationship between plutocracy and school violence, offering valuable insights for fellow researchers studying this critical issue.

