Abstract

After entering the internet age, cyber violence has appeared as a new type of violence and has attracted the attention of many researchers because of its frequency and serious consequences. This paper takes the users of Qzone as the research subject and uses a questionnaire survey and textual analysis to investigate the causes of the formation of cyber violence. The researcher concludes that cyber violence can be attributed to the anonymity of the internet, high sensitivity and impulsiveness of users, and the inadequacy of the law. The anonymity of the internet reduces people's sense of shame and makes perpetrators feel protected while the high sensitivity of the users makes them more susceptible to verbal stimuli that can provoke a violent counterattack. Furthermore, China's laws on cyber violence are not yet complete and the division of responsibility is not yet clear. Many people believe that punishment can be avoided and they have no qualms about venting their malice online. This study will help people develop a concrete understanding of the causes of cyber violence and better countermeasures could be taken to reduce the occurrence of cyber violence in many aspects, involving government, platforms, existing users, and potential future users.

Language: en