Abstract

Domestic violence is taking a severe toll on the physical, mental, and personal health of millions worldwide. There is a lack of a comprehensive explanation of the mechanisms underlying this link based on theoretical psychological ideas, even if some experts have found a strong link between being exposed to domestic abuse as a child and engaging in violent crime as an adult. In order to explain how violence is passed down through generations and the long-term impacts of domestic violence on people, this study will make use of the social learning theory, cognitive theory, and gender role theory. The findings of this study are supported by a thorough evaluation of earlier literature. According to the study's findings, children who have observed domestic violence are more likely to be socially and cognitively immature, and they are also more prone to think that using physical force to settle disputes is acceptable. They have a higher propensity to act aggressively and commit violent crimes as a result. This study concludes that domestic violence has severe, long-lasting negative impacts on people's physical, cognitive, and social development. The research concludes by urging society to provide children who have witnessed domestic violence with prompt medical and psychological care to aid in their recovery and lessen their likelihood of committing violent crimes. Such mental health services should start with a case-by-case analysis because children have different experiences and levels of physical and mental injuries and can only be tailored to the treatment of different children.

