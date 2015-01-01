SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jia L. J. Educ. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2024; 26: 669-673.

(Copyright © 2024, Darcy & Roy Press)

10.54097/1ges0s36

Cyber violence is a problem that exists all over the world and has brought negative effects to countries, societies and individuals. The present study explored the causes of cyber violence and the abnormal reactions of cyberbullies in the face of their immoral behavior to fill the gaps in the existing literature in the academic world. It is concluded that there are four factors that will affect the causes of cyber violence and the psychological activities of cyber bullies, namely moral disengagement which helps cyberbullies get rid of guilt, invisible narcissism and empathy which determine the probability of cyberbullying, and callous-unemotional traits which are indifferent to all behaviors of cyberbullying. It is hoped that this study can arouse the awareness of researchers and the public on cyber violence and make efforts to reduce cyber violence together.


callous-unemotional traits.; Cyber violence; empathy; invisible narcissism; moral disengagement

