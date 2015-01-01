Abstract

With the continuous development of electronic technology, the media of television and films, video games and music are everywhere in everyday life. Media exposure is increasing among kids and teenagers. As a result, children and adolescents frequently encounter violence in the media in a variety of forms, which has an effect on their behavior. Previous research has found that exposure to media violence increases aggressive behavior or aggression-related beliefs and emotional arousal in children or adolescents. This study summarizes the similarities and differences in the effects of different forms of media violence on children and adolescents based on their different cognitive developmental characteristics and the frequency of exposure to different types of media. Also, it makes suggestions for future research and aims to lessen how aggression in children and teenagers is affected by media violence. This study finds that all forms of media violence were positively associated with aggression in children and adolescents, with younger children mostly displaying aggressive behavior through direct imitation, while older adolescents developed desensitization and cognitive changes related to aggression, and parenting styles also moderated the relationship. The study suggests that parents should adopt autonomous and supportive communication styles and game developers should consider pro-social rather than violent behaviors in games to positively influence the game audience.

Language: en