Abstract

In the era of the Internet, the frequent occurrence of online violence not only causes irreversible psychological and physiological harm to the parties, but also has a negative impact on the online environment and social development. In this social context, this study analyzes the causes of gender violence in the online environment and enriches the study of online violence from a gender perspective. Therefore, this study takes the "Guangzhou Metro Stealth Shooting Incident" as an example, and uses text analysis research methods to analyze the relevant data of text theme keywords in Weibo platform during the two development stages of the incident. In summary, the research suggests, netizens use social events on gender issues as an outlet for their emotions, forming cyber violence in unintentional situations. Opinion leaders represented by the mainstream media have less control over public opinion, but still play a positive role in guiding the rationalization of public opinion.

Language: en