Abstract

Gender stereotypes have always been prevalent in human society, and even affect the public's views and opinions on some thing in many ways, which may cause some negative effects. In terms of intimate relationship violence, the public may have a stubborn view of the perpetrator and the victim that cannot be reversed due to the fixed thinking of gender stereotypes, which leads to a lack of rigor and justice. This article mainly through literature review, summarizes the influence of gender stereotype in the combination of heterosexual, same-sex and transgender in domestic violence. This article can provide a relatively comprehensive summary for the following specific research and learning as a reference.

