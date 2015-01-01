SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liang X. J. Educ. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2024; 26: 661-668.

(Copyright © 2024, Darcy & Roy Press)

10.54097/zp49e018

unavailable

With the ever-increasing prevalence of the Internet and electronic devices, social media has become more accessible, resulting in the alarming rise of the cyberbullying crisis. Throughout the years of the pandemic, Internet usage skyrocketed, exacerbating the occurrence of cyber violence, with severe cases garnering increasing attention. This study primarily delves into the causes and far-reaching effects of cyber violence, exploring various dimensions in which cyberbullying impacts individuals and society. The study will examine the evolving identity of "netizens," the distinctive features of contemporary social media platforms, and the immediate as well as long-term consequences of cyberbullying. Additionally, we will explore readily implementable measures to address this pressing issue. It is important to note that cyberbullying lacks a universally accepted definition across various disciplines. Therefore, our definition will be formulated based on the defining characteristics of cyber violence and a comprehensive synthesis of prior research. Subsequently, we will engage in a detailed discussion centered on this definition.


cyber violence; Cyberbullying; cyberspace; school bully.; social media

