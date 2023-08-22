Abstract

The aim of the study was to explore the influence of physical and psychological violence on Chinese people's formation of dependent personality disorder (DPD) tendencies. By studying the relationship between violence and DPD, awareness about the potential consequences of violence and the importance of early intervention and prevention can be raised and emphasized. This knowledge can aid in developing targeted prevention strategies and promoting a society that actively works towards reducing violence and supporting mental well-being. The research employed the quantitative study method of self-report. Quantitative data were collected from August 17th to August 22nd, 2023, by using a self-reporting questionnaire selected from the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Axis II Personality Disorders (SCID-II) diagnostic questionnaire as well as questions related to the participant's personal experience. The study result shows an overall positive correlation between physical and psychological violence experienced and the tendency of DPD. However, the positive correlation is insignificant which may imply the importance of other possible influences such as cognitive impairment and social reality.

