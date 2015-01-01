Abstract

Domestic violence is a global phenomenon. Despite the different country contexts examined in this paper, similar results have occurred. In many studied countries, psychological abuse was the most common form of domestic violence. However, different countries are still limited by many factors when dealing with domestic abuse. Since the most influential factor is culture, it is very important for people to understand the complexities of cultural differences. In this paper, I will examine different limiting factors in different kinds of countries as regards domestic violence, primarily, violence against women. The cases are the United States, China, Pakistan and Yemen.

Language: en