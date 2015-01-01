Abstract

Practicing the development concept of traffic priority and green travel, alleviating the current situation of traffic congestion, and improving the efficiency of public transportation travel is closely related to the traveling population. In this paper, by analyzing the current situation of the development of bus lanes in small and medium-sized cities and the comparative study of bus lanes in large cities at home and abroad, we propose the construction mode of bus lanes suitable for the development of traffic in small and medium-sized cities and the proposal of setting standards. It also takes the Chengguan District of Lhasa City as an example to study and develop the construction mode and setting standards of bus lanes that meet the urban characteristics of Lhasa City.

Language: en