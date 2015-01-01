Abstract

Due to the development of the Internet platform, feminism has gradually come into the public view, and with it comes the controversy over the topic of feminism. Taking the famous Chinese online platform Sina Micro-blog as an example, this paper analyses the current situation of feminism on the Sina Micro-blog platform and the reasons for its stigmatization, in order to further analyze the impact of the phenomenon of feminism on cyber violence against women, and to make analysis and suggestions for improving this situation and protecting women's rights.

