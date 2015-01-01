SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu J. J. Educ. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2023; 24: 289-294.

(Copyright © 2023, Darcy & Roy Press)

10.54097/gbwm8x32

unavailable

In the era of omnimedia, the online world has formed a new public opinion field where the public expresses their opinions and emotion, accompanied by constant development and evolution of social media, and then, cyber bullying has increased exponentially. Public attitudes towards reversal events news and cyber bullying in the era of omnimedia are deeply explored and analyzed according to the research on typical cases of cyber bullying--"The China Jiangsu Cake Shop Event" in the paper. This event has undergone a process of emergence, fermentation, condemnation, reversal, and sustained cyber bullying, and some netizens played the role of internet violators in this public opinion event. Weibo internet violence participants are interviewed and sampled through semi-structured interviews to study their thinking habits, thinking ways, and behavioral patterns when dealing with online events. Meanwhile, theoretical assumptions about the causes of their behavior are proposed through summarization, so as to further explore the intervention and handling methods of cyber bullying from the perspective of psychological influencing factors.


Cyber Bullying; News Reversal; Psychological Portrait.; Weibo Cyber Bullying Participant

