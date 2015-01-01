SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma X. J. Educ. Humanit. Soc. Sci. 2024; 26: 1108-1111.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Darcy & Roy Press)

DOI

10.54097/rj0z5236

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many years of research have shown that media exposure and violent TV shows are two dangerous factors that might lead to aggressive behavior in kids. Because television was the most common media that youngsters were exposed to, electronic gadgets were selected for the study. Violence is on the rise and fresh cartoons are produced by the media on a regular basis. As science and technology advance, children are interacting with technological products like animated movies more and more. In order to ascertain the impact of violent TV programs on children's psychological development--specifically, violence, prosocial conduct, social adjustment, and peer relationships--this study analyzes the body of research on the subject. Moreover, the progress of science and technology has brought children closer and closer to electronic products such as movie animation, and we need to study the impact of these increasing things on children in order to better nurture future human beings. Giving guidance to various groups of people at the end of the paper. The purpose of this article is to reveal the harmfulness of violent media and television programs to children and to warn people in order to better protect the designated population in the future.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; children; electronic devices.; Violent content

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print