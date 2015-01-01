Abstract

Many years of research have shown that media exposure and violent TV shows are two dangerous factors that might lead to aggressive behavior in kids. Because television was the most common media that youngsters were exposed to, electronic gadgets were selected for the study. Violence is on the rise and fresh cartoons are produced by the media on a regular basis. As science and technology advance, children are interacting with technological products like animated movies more and more. In order to ascertain the impact of violent TV programs on children's psychological development--specifically, violence, prosocial conduct, social adjustment, and peer relationships--this study analyzes the body of research on the subject. Moreover, the progress of science and technology has brought children closer and closer to electronic products such as movie animation, and we need to study the impact of these increasing things on children in order to better nurture future human beings. Giving guidance to various groups of people at the end of the paper. The purpose of this article is to reveal the harmfulness of violent media and television programs to children and to warn people in order to better protect the designated population in the future.

Language: en