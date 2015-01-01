Abstract

The divorce rate around the world has risen, though only a few investments can be found that have complete conclusion to the future effects on children of the separation of parents. Therefore, in the present study, the impacts of divorce on the next generations are examined by searching and collecting the previous research. The research found that parents' separation could influence children's recent psychological state. More significantly, the separation of parents can also have a critical influence on a children's long-term development, an impact that was proven in research to persist into adulthood. Mental illness, worse academic achievements, suicide thoughts, fragile marriage and higher probability of crime are all the impacts of parental divorce. In summary, the consequences of parental divorce are widespread and long-lasting. Based on this, the paper provides suggestions on how to prevent the impact of parental divorce on individuals in youth from the perspective of the family, the school, and the individual.

Language: en