Abstract

Bullying is a big issue, and there are few policies based on this and few analyses about people's mental health. However, with social media and more reports to expose bullying issues to the public, people have begun to speak about the bullying severity. This research focuses on people's mental health, future development, and personal characteristics involved in school bullying and cyberbullying. Multiple articles have discussed this topic in various ways, from genetic influences environmental factors and personalities. Through this professional literature, it is possible to see the internal factors of bullies and external factors of victims and bullies, including social influences, parents' influences, and peer groups. Future research and directions can deliberate more upon how personal characteristics affect their behaviors on bullying and indifference, how afterward involvements create children's future development, and how children themselves and other people treat bullying events or consider this behavior. In sum, in-person and outside factors are significant for researchers and societies to focus on bullying events that can be prevented earlier before finding more people suicide.

