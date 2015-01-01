Abstract

Childhood trauma can affect children throughout their lives. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are highly associated with greater future crime risk. A list of adverse effects underlying illness, behavioral disorders, suicide risk, substance abuse, and mental health problems may also accompany in the future. This article also describes the association between adverse personality development caused by childhood trauma and antisocial behavior and violent criminal behavior, mainly on research on borderline personality disorder (BPD) and antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). The results show that childhood abuse, personality disorders, and criminal tendencies are inextricably linked. To reduce the crime rate and the recurrence of social harmony, it is necessary to take effective and timely psychotherapy and drug intervention for children when accidental traumatic events or adverse experiences occur. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and trauma crisis intervention can help alleviate the subsequent deterioration of some behavioral and mental disorders.

