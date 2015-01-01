Abstract

Adolescent anxiety disorder is a prevalent psychological disorder that has a substantial impact on the mental health and total development of adolescents. This study reviews and investigates the definition, characteristics, and the two essential etiological components of anxiety disorders in adolescents, namely social media and home environment. This is achieved by describing and analyzing prior research pertaining to anxiety disorders and adolescent mental health. The paper begins by defining adolescent anxiety disorder, noting that it is primarily characterized by excessive concern and tension, which is frequently accompanied by physical discomfort and emotional distress. Adolescents may exhibit social distress, avoidance behaviors, and academic difficulties that impair their daily functioning and learning. As a significant aspect of adolescents' existence, social media has a significant effect on their anxiety levels. Social anxiety, body image anxiety, and other stressors brought on by social media may aggravate anxiety symptoms. Moreover, online violence and negative remarks may have a negative effect on adolescents' mental health. Another crucial etiologic factor is the family environment. Instability, conflict, and tension in the home may increase the risk of adolescents developing anxiety disorders. Anxiety disorders have also been linked to parental styles and economic circumstances. Although numerous scientific studies have been conducted on adolescents and anxiety disorders, additional research is required to shed light on the progression of mental health disorders in adolescents and bring them to the attention of society.

Language: en