Abstract

This study looks at the interaction of internal and external factors in the process of antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) and criminal conduct. It reveals the major contributions of both genetic and acquired factors using data from longitudinal twin studies, neuroimaging research, and gene-environment interaction studies. Environmental variables, such as bad childhood experiences, community hardship, and exposure to violence, also play important roles in antisocial behavior variance. The complicated interaction between genetic predispositions and environmental conditions emphasizes the need of understanding these components' dynamic character throughout an individual's development. With further knowledge, it will be feasible to build complete, individualized therapies that target both genetic and environmental aspects in the emergence and maintenance of antisocial behavior. Furthermore, this review emphasizes the importance of early intervention and prevention strategies that take an individual's unique genetic and environmental risk factors into account, ultimately contributing to a more effective approach in reducing the prevalence of ASPD and criminal behavior in society.

Language: en