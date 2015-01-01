Abstract

Criminal behavior has a negative impact on society, family and the future development of individuals, so it is necessary to explore the factors that affect individual criminal behavior. Existing studies have found that individual criminal behavior is influenced by multiple factors, among which environmental impact is particularly important. In order to gain a deeper understanding of the environmental factors that affect individual crime, the present study explored the effects of family factors, school factors, and social factors on the individual crime behavior. This article summarizes multiple literature to further study the environmental factors that influence individual criminal behavior and the article will also cover the disharmony of family relationships in the family environment, campus bullying between students and language violence between teachers and students in the campus environment, as well as the impact of social media, economic underdevelopment, the layout of living space, and cultural factors on individual crime in the social environment.

