Abstract

In recent years, there has been more and more discussion about the idea that "problems caused by the family of origin are the original sin," and more and more people have accepted this idea. This paper mainly introduces the influence of family of origin on individual crime or antisocial behavior. Parents are the first teachers of their children's lives, which is not only reflected in academics but also reflected in the cultivation of life and three perspectives. Each person's upbringing and genes are different, resulting in different personalities, understanding, and coping abilities. Violence, abuse, and lack of family in childhood are all variables. The correction and successful education cases today do not cover all populations. The composition and experience of the family are unique to the individual, and the problems encountered cannot be generalized. The conclusion is derived from the experimental study of Baumrind's Typology. Find out the problems and put forward solutions, minimize the reasons from the original family as much as possible, so as to reduce the crime rate, improve the quality of people, and realize the purpose of civilized society.

