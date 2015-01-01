Abstract

The mental health of adolescents is a topic that has always existed and deserves attention. Nowadays, many adolescents report that they experience mental problems and mental illnesses. Their symptoms may continue to affect their physical and mental health in adulthood. Mental health problems may derive from various factors. Family problems, parents' mental illnesses, poverty, and perceived violence at school can all contribute to psychological problems in adolescents. At the same time, some factors positively impact adolescents' mental health, like school connectedness and social support. When adolescents have psychological difficulties, the community and the people around them should help them according to their situation and intervene to improve their mental health. Preventions for children not yet in adolescence would also be helpful. Once the public pays more attention and realizes the importance of adolescent mental health, this problem can be alleviated and solved.

