Abstract

Serial murderers have long been a subject of fascination and concern in the fields of criminology and psychology. This article explores the multifaceted factors that contribute to the emergence of serial killers, including childhood trauma, mental illnesses, and sociocultural influences. Research indicates that childhood trauma, including abuse, neglect, and adoption-related issues, can significantly shape an individual's propensity for violence in adulthood. Mental illnesses, such as antisocial personality disorder, psychopathy, and sadistic traits, are also key factors that increase the risk of serial killing behaviors. Sociocultural factors, including cultural values, social support networks, and media portrayal, play a pivotal role in molding individuals' values, mental well-being, and opportunities for criminal activities. Understanding these interconnected factors is crucial for identifying and preventing serial killings, ultimately contributing to a safer society.

