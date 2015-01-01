|
Xiao D, Ding H, Sze NN, Zheng N. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 201: e107561.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38583284
While numerous studies have examined the factors that influence crash occurrence, there remains a gap in understanding the intricate relationship between built environment, traffic flow, and crash occurrences across different spatial units. This study explores how built environment attributes, and dynamic traffic flow characteristics affect crash frequency by focusing on proposed traffic density-based zones (TDZs). Utilizing a comprehensive dataset from Greater Melbourne, Australia, this research emphasizes on the dynamic traffic flow variables and insights from the Macroscopic Fundamental Diagram model, considering parameters such as shockwave velocity and congestion index. The association between the potential influencing factors and crash frequency is examined using a random parameter negative binomial regression model.
Language: en
Built environment; Crash frequency; Macroscopic fundamental diagram; Traffic density-based zones