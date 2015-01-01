Abstract

The rapid expansion of Uber System and e-hailing apps has been transforming the logistics network and urban mobility around the world. The present work aims at evaluating the impact of Uber System on the traffic injury mortality (TI) in implementation in Brazilian capitals. A quasi-experimental design of interrupted time series was used. The monthly mortality rates for TI standardized by age were analised. The date of availability of Uber app, specific to each capital, was considered as the start date. Data from the Brazilian Mortality Information System and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics were used. For the data analysis from interrupted time series design, ARIMA with transfer function were fitted. In 95,6% (n=25) of Brazilian capitals, there was no impact of Uber System implementation, twelve months after the start of its activities, on mortality from traffic injuries. A reduction in mortality from this cause was observed after the System was implemented in Belo Horizonte e Rio de Janeiro. The impact was progressive and continuous on TI mortality in both. More studies are needed to establish the factors associated with the inequalities observed in the impact of the Uber System implementation between different locations and the heterogeneity of effects.

