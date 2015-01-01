|
Citation
|
Stewart SL, Withers A, Graham AA, Poss J. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38584249
|
Abstract
|
Bullying is a common problem amongst school-aged children and youth and is a significant concern for caregivers and teachers. interRAI is an international not-for-profit network of roughly 150 researchers and clinicians from over 35 countries. The main goal of interRAI is to develop and support standardized assessment systems for vulnerable individuals to support care planning, evidence-based clinical decision making, outcome measurement and quality assurance. This study aimed to examine factors associated with bullying roles in a large clinical sample (n = 26,069) using interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health assessments.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying; Children; Clinical sample; interRAI; Mental health; Trauma-informed