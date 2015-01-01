Abstract

Bullying is a common problem amongst school-aged children and youth and is a significant concern for caregivers and teachers. interRAI is an international not-for-profit network of roughly 150 researchers and clinicians from over 35 countries. The main goal of interRAI is to develop and support standardized assessment systems for vulnerable individuals to support care planning, evidence-based clinical decision making, outcome measurement and quality assurance. This study aimed to examine factors associated with bullying roles in a large clinical sample (n = 26,069) using interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health assessments.



FINDINGS revealed children who both bullied peers and were victims of bullying (compared to those who were solely bullies, victims, or neither) were more likely to experience interpersonal traumas including witnessing domestic violence, physical and sexual assault; increased risk of self-harm and suicide, depression; more behavioural/externalizing problems; conflict within the school and home contexts; and higher levels of financial, familial, and living instability. The potential causes and implications of these distinctions are discussed.



FINDINGS can aid professionals in tailoring preventive measures that could more effectively minimize the incidence and effect of bullying.

Language: en