Abstract

Literacy data and its impact on the nation



• Illiteracy has become such a serious problem in our country that 130 million adults are now unable to read a simple story to their children

• 21 % of adults in the US are illiterate in 2022

• 54 % of adults have a literacy below 6th grade level

• 45 million are functionally illiterate and read below a 5th grade level

• 44 % of the American adults do not read a book in a year

• The Top 3 states for highest child literacy rates were Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Hampshire, in that order (highest to lowest).





Literacy data and its impact in the classroom



• Approximately 40 % of students across the nation cannot read at a basic level.

• Almost 70 % of low-income fourth grade students cannot read at a basic level.

• 49 % of 4th graders eligible for free and reduced-price meals finished below "Basic" on the NAEP reading test.

• Teacher disposition changes drastically during reading instruction with poor readers.

• Student disposition changes when they are made to feel inadequate.

• Students struggle in other academic areas.

• 60 % of the behavioral problems occur

