Abstract
Literacy data and its impact on the nation
• Illiteracy has become such a serious problem in our country that 130 million adults are now unable to read a simple story to their children
• 21 % of adults in the US are illiterate in 2022
• 54 % of adults have a literacy below 6th grade level
• 45 million are functionally illiterate and read below a 5th grade level
• 44 % of the American adults do not read a book in a year
• The Top 3 states for highest child literacy rates were Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Hampshire, in that order (highest to lowest).
Literacy data and its impact in the classroom
• Approximately 40 % of students across the nation cannot read at a basic level.
• Almost 70 % of low-income fourth grade students cannot read at a basic level.
• 49 % of 4th graders eligible for free and reduced-price meals finished below "Basic" on the NAEP reading test.
• Teacher disposition changes drastically during reading instruction with poor readers.
• Student disposition changes when they are made to feel inadequate.
• Students struggle in other academic areas.
• 60 % of the behavioral problems occur
