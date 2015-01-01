Abstract

BACKGROUND: Internationally, the emergency nursing workforce shortage is of critical concern.



AIM: To synthesise the evidence and assess the scope of literature regarding factors that contribute to turnover and retention amongst emergency nurses.



METHOD: A scoping review using the Joanna Briggs Institute approach was undertaken. Fivedatabases (Embase, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Business Source Complete) were searched for papers published in English between January 2011 and June 2023 where the population was nurses, context was the emergency department, and the concept was turnover or retention. A quality appraisal was performed on included studies.



RESULTS: A total of 31 articles met the inclusion criteria. Twenty-six studies focussed on turnover and five studies focussed on retention. Factors that contribute to ED nursing turnover included workplace violence, personal aspects (e.g., burnout or depression), organisational characteristics, and environmental/ job characteristics. Factors that contributed to ED nursing retention included mentoring programs, the advancement in nursing skills, and the transition to practice speciality (emergency) programs.



CONCLUSIONS: A large body of literature exists regarding ED nurses' reasons for leaving their area of practice, yet limited evidence exist on retention. Research exploring factors that promote retention of emergency nurses that leads to subsequent stability and growth in the emergency nursing workforce is needed.

Language: en