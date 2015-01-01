Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the countermeasures and current status of disaster power outages in the radiology departments of hospitals.



METHODS: A web-based questionnaire survey of 600 hospitals nationwide was conducted. The questionnaire survey covered 34 items, including availability of power in the radiology department in the event of a disaster and the impact of power outages on medical equipment in the radiology department.



RESULTS: In all, 242 facilities (40.3%) responded to our survey. During power outages, 55.8%-68.2% of facilities were able to use CT, digital radiography, and angiography systems with their private generators. In 28.1%-40.7% of facilities, medical information systems were not available in all laboratories. In addition, power outages caused equipment malfunctions in 81.4% of facilities' radiology departments.



CONCLUSION: We have identified the power supplied by private generators to the radiology department's medical equipment and medical information systems. Many medical equipment have malfunctioned due to power outages. Therefore, drills should be conducted to simulate various situations caused by power outages.



【目的】病院放射線部門の災害時停電対策に関するアンケート調査を行い，各施設の現状を明らかにする．【方法】全国の医療機関600施設に対してWebによるアンケート調査を行った．調査内容は災害時における放射線部門への電力供給状況，放射線部門診療機器への停電の影響など全34項目とした．【結果】242施設（回収率：40.3%）からアンケートの回答が得られた．停電時に55.8%～68.2%の施設がCT装置，一般撮影装置，血管撮影装置を自家発電機で使用可能であった．医療情報システムについては，28.1%～40.7%の施設においてすべての検査室で使用不可であった．また，停電により81.4%の施設が放射線部門診療機器の動作不良を経験していた．【結語】放射線部門診療機器と医療情報システムに対する自家発電機による電力供給状況が明らかとなった．また，停電により多くの装置の動作不良が生じており，停電によるさまざまな状況を想定した訓練を実施しておくべきである．

