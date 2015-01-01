Abstract

Around 2000-2500, physically abused children get into the sight of child protective services in Hungary. However, the number of unrecognized cases can be a multiple of this number. Cases with physical injury or severe neglect are often first seen by healthcare providers or, rather, alone in many cases. The reporting willingness of healthcare work ers is low, and they often fail to fulfill their obligation to report. Apart from the consequences of failing the reporting obligations, we want to draw attention to the preventive role of reporting. The oneandahalfyear old girl was taken to the local dentist by her foster mother in a state of unconsciousness, mentioning food aspiration. The child was hospitalized after her deteriorating condition required resuscitation. The child was in a state of brain death dur ing her whole hospital treatment. Bilateral frontal and multiple chest hematomas were recorded on admission; the CT described brain edema and double skull fracture. The child died on the 6th day of treatment. The case was not reported to the authorities, not during her treatment, and not when she died. Pathological autopsy found subdural bleeding and two skull fractures with different timing. The case was reported to the authorities 9 years later. The investigation found that the child died due to a head injury caused by the underaged son of the foster parents, who could not be punished due to his age at the time of the crime. The criminal responsibility of the foster parent was excluded because of the statutory limitation. The case reveals that strengthening forensic medical knowledge would be needed, but the optimal solution would be introducing clinical forensic medicine into Hungarian clinical practice.



KEYWORDS: child abuse, head injury, skull fracture, subdural bleeding



Magyarországon évente kb. 2000-2500, fizikailag bántalmazott gyermek kerül a gyermekjóléti szolgálatok látókö rébe, a felderítetlen esetek száma azonban ennek a többszöröse is lehet. A testi sérüléssel vagy súlyos elhanyagolással járó eseteket gyakran az egészségügyi szolgáltatók látják elsőként, illetve sokszor egyedüliként. Az egészségügyi dolgozók jelzési hajlandósága kicsi, jelentési kötelezettségüknek gyakran nem tesznek eleget. Esetbemutatásunkkal - a jelentési kötelezettség elmulasztásának következményein túl - a jelzés prevenciós szerepére szeretnénk felhívni a figyelmet. A másfél éves leánygyermeket nevelőanyja vitte a helyi fogorvosi rendelőbe eszméletlen állapotban, étel félrenyelésére hivatkozva. A gyermeknél állapotromlást követően újraélesztés vált szükségessé, azután kórházi felvé telre került sor. Ápolása alatt a gyermek végig agyhalálnak megfelelő állapotban volt. Felvételekor kétoldali homlok táji és többszörös mellkasi haematomát rögzítettek, a CTvizsgálat agyödémát, valamint kétszeres koponyacsonttö rést írt le. A gyermek az ápolása 6. napján elhunyt. Az esetnek a hatóság felé történő jelzése sem a gyermek ellátása során, sem a halál bekövetkeztekor nem történt meg. A kórboncolás során a két, különböző keletkezési idejű kopo nyacsonttörés mellett kemény burok alatti vérzés igazolódott. Az esetet követően 9 évvel történt meg a bejelentés a hatóság felé. A nyomozás megállapította, hogy a kislány halálához idegen kezű fejsérülés vezetett, melyet a nevelő szülők kiskorú fiúgyermeke okozott, aki azonban az elkövetéskori életkora miatt nem volt büntethető. A nevelőanya tekintetében felmerülő bűncselekmény az eljárás idejére elévült, így a nevelőanya büntetőjogi felelősségre vonása is elmaradt. Az eset rávilágít arra, hogy más szakterületeken is szükséges lenne az igazságügyi orvostani ismeretek erő sítése, a legideálisabb megoldást azonban kétségtelenül a klinikai igazságügyi orvostannak a hazai klinikai gyakorlatba történő bevezetése jelenthetné. Orv Hetil. 2024; 165(14): 553-559. Kulcsszavak: gyermekbántalmazás, fejsérülés, koponyatörés, kemény burok alatti vérzés

