Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Minority ethnic groups are more likely to experience poor mental health but less likely to seek formal support. Mental health problems and alcohol use (including non-drinking) co-occur, the reasons for this among minority ethnic groups are not well understood. This study explored i) alcohol use among minority ethnic individuals with a mental health problem,ii) how alcohol was used before individuals received support for their mental health,iii) how alcohol changed whilst and after individuals received treatment for their mental health.



METHODS: Participants were purposively sampled through community/online mental health organisations. Participants took part if they i)were not White British, ii) had a mental health diagnosis, iii) drank at hazardous and above levels or former drinkers. Telephone/online semi-structured interviews were conducted. Data were analysed using framework analysis with an intersectional lens.



RESULTS: 25 participants took part. Four themes were developed; "drinking motivations", "mental health literacy and implications on drinking behaviour", "cultural expectations and its influence on mental health problems and drinking practices", and "reasons for changes in drinking". Themes reflect reasons for drinking and the role of understanding the range of mental health problems and implicit cultural expectations. An intersectional lens indicated gendered, ethnic and religious nuances in experiences with alcohol and seeking support. Engaging with formal support prompted changes in drinking which were facilitated through wider support.



CONCLUSION: There were specific reasons to cope among minority ethnic individuals who have a mental health problem. Applying an intersectional lens provided an insight into the role of cultural and gendered expectations on mental health and drinking practices. Mental health literacy and implicit cultural expectations within specific minority ethnic groups can affect both mental health and drinking practices. Healthcare professionals and wider community play an important role in prompting changes in drinking among minority ethnic groups who have a mental health problem.

