Citation
Mahmud A, Sengupta A, Gayah VV. Transp. Lett. 2024; 16(3): 207-217.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Traffic crashes vary in the manner in which the collision occurs (collision type), and countermeasures to reduce crashes might vary significantly based on this collision type. The inherent complexity in their mechanism has motivated this study to identify significant factors influencing collision types, with the goal of better countermeasure deployment. The objective of this work is to compare the performances of statistical and machine learning (ML) models in classifying crashes based on collision type, and assess their generalizability and interpretability. Discrete choice models, Bayesian classifiers, tree-based algorithms, and support vector machines are among the data-driven methods considered for comparison.
Language: en
Keywords
crash classification; crash mechanism; machine learning; Statistical model; transferability