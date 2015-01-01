Abstract

Single and multi-vehicle (SMV) crashes remain a significant issue, causing serious safety and economic concerns, and therefore deserve more attention. Using crash data in the Beijing-Shanghai and Changchun-Shenzhen freeways over the five years (2015-2019), this paper explored the transferability and heterogeneity for crash type (single-vehicle versus multi-vehicle crashes) and spatiotemporal stability of determinants affecting the injury severity. The random parameters logit approach with heterogeneity in means and variances was used to model three possible crash injury severity outcomes (measured by the most severely injured individual in the crash) of no injury, minor injury, and severe injury and identify the determinants in terms of driver, vehicle, roadway, environment, temporal, spatial, traffic, and crash characteristics. Remarkable differences were observed in the SMV crashes, and the contributing factors also reported considerable temporal and (or) spatial instabilities. The insights of this study should be valuable to help freeway designers and decision-makers understand the contributing mechanism of the factors and develop the proper management strategies and enforcement countermeasures.

